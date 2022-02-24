Jeep announced that every model sold in Europe this year has to be electrified. So it started with the introduction of the 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe Lineup.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, the first-ever electrified Grand Cherokee, strengthens Grand Cherokee’s leadership position in the full-size SUV segment, offering an all-new plug-in hybrid powertrain delivering 25 miles of all-electric range and 56 MPGe, plus an all-new architecture, two legendary Jeep 4×4 systems, world-class interior, the most advanced, high-tech safety and security features in its class and segment-leading advanced technologies, all at a starting retail price of $57,700.

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, with the standard Quadra-Trac II 4×4 system, has a starting U.S. MSRP of $57,700. The lineup consists of four models – 4xe, Trailhawk 4xe, Overland 4xe and Summit 4xe – as well as one package: Summit Reserve 4xe.

The 4xe propulsion system combines two electric motors, a 400-volt battery pack, 2.0-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder engine and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission for maximum efficiency and capability. Overall, the 4xe system delivers 375 horsepower (280 kW) and 470 lb.-ft. (637 N•m) of torque.

The fuel-efficient 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine is part of Stellantis’s Global Medium Engine family. The high-tech, direct-injection engine uses a twin-scroll, low-inertia turbocharger mounted directly to the cylinder head. Efficiency is enhanced via the use of electric power steering and an electrically driven air-conditioning compressor, removing those loads from the engine.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe model starts at a U.S. MSRP of $57,700 and comes standard with the Selec-Terrain traction management system, which offers five available terrain modes (Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand) to provide optimized calibrations for any given driving scenario.

The 4xe interior features standard Capri leather seats and several premium convenience features, including 10.25-inch front passenger interactive display, Uconnect 5 navigation with 10.1-inch touchscreen, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, power eight-way driver seat with memory, power four-way driver/front-passenger lumbar adjuster with memory, heated steering wheel, heated seats in the first and second rows with three-level configurable controls for personalized passenger comfort, 506-watt nine-speaker Alpine audio system and single-color ambient interior lighting for the instrument panel and front and rear doors.

Grand Cherokee 4xe comes equipped with ample standard safety and security features, including Full-speed Collision Warning with active brake and pedestrian/cyclist detection, Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane management, lane departure warning, advanced brake assist, Blind-spot Monitoring, rear park assist sensors, passive entry, automatic headlamps, daytime running LED reflector headlamps and LED taillamps.