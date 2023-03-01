20 years ago, Jeep unveiled a new version of the Wrangler called Rubicon. The name was picked after a famous off-road trail in California. In order to celebrate this moment, Jeep has decided to launch the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary edition.

The special edition will be available in limited units for the 4xe or 392 trim levels.

No matter what version you’ll pick, the special edition will come with a new appereance package, and some mechanical improvements. Jeep offers a half-inch suspension lift and bolts up beadlock-capable wheels.

If you’re goinh for the 392 variant, you’ll also get an onboard air compressor.

There is also a Level II upfit from American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) which adds 37-inch off-road tires, a winch, AEV bumpers and skid plates, upgraded suspension, off-road lights, an AEV steering damper, and a tire carrier.

“Twenty years ago, a small group of enthusiastic Jeep engineers affectionately known as the ‘Lunatic Fringe,’ with grit and determination and their personal credit cards, designed, engineered, and developed the most capable Wrangler yet – the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon – and over delivered on everyone’s expectations because they knew it was what Jeep customers wanted,” added Jim Morrison, head of Jeep in North America.