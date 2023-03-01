Mercedes-Maybach, the luxury arm of Mercedes-Benz, has launched a new version of its S-Class car. It is called Mercedes-Maybach S580e and is the brand’s first plug-in hybrid.

First, the model will be avilable in China, and after that it will be launched in Thailand, Europe, and other countries.

At the heart of the powertrain is a 3.0 liter inline six cylinder engine. It delivers 367 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. The electric motor delivers 150 HP and 440 Nm. In total, the plug-in hybrid offers 510 HP and 750 Nm of torque, the same output as the current Mercedes-Benz S580e.

According to the German manufacturer, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds. The top speed in electric mode is clocked at 140 km/h.

The battery pack of 28 kWh can be charged at 11 kW AC or at 60 kW DC.