Mazda has announced a new facelift for the current generation Mazda 2. If I’m correct, this is the third facelift of the small hatch launched back in 2014.

The revised Mazda 2 comes with new two colors: Airstream Blue Metallic and Aero Gray Metallic. There are special two-tone wheels, a revised front grille, special orange graphics for the spoiler and at the back. According to Mazda, there are 198 color combinations for the revised Mazda 2.

Mazda said that the standard package has been improved. No matter what grade you’ll pick, the small hatchback will come with a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic AC, and heated front seats, along with the parking brake lever and shift knob covered in leather.

The car also has radar cruise control and a lane-keeping assist.

There are no words on the powertrain, which means the 2023 Mazda 2 will continue to offer a 1.5 liter with 75, 90 or 120 HP.