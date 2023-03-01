Mercedes-Benz has published the first pictures and details of the all-new eSprinter van. According to the German car manufacturer, the electric cargo van will also come to North America in the second half of the year.

Aside for the exterior novelties, the car comes with an improved electric powertrain.

The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter is available with one electric motor mounted at the back. It can deliver 134 HP or 201 HP. Tipping the scales at about 286 pounds (130 kilograms), the e-motor will generate a maximum torque of 295 pound-feet.

The new eSprinter will be available with a top battery of 113 kWh. Thanks to this big battery, the van will be able to go up to 400 kilometres on a single charge according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure.

In the WLT~P city cycle, the battery will have enought power for as much as 500 kilometres.