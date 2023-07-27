For 2024 MY, Mazda has prepared some upgrades for the CX-50. Basically, this is the rugged and more adventure-oriented sibling of CX-5, and in North America will be available with improved suspension.

Also standard for the 2024 Mazda CX-50, the Japanese manufacturer has prepared some equippment improvements.

The model starts at $31,675 (with $1,375 destination included), and comes withfeatures such as a dual-zone automatic climate system, leather steering wheel and gear shifter, LED interior lighting, and a 10.25-inch center display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

But don’t forget that was the price for the entry level S Select version. If you are going for the Turbo Premium Plus, the starting price will go up to $44,675 (includes $1,375 destination fee).

On the engine department, Mazda will continue to offere the 2.5 liter petrol unit with 187 HP or 256 HP.