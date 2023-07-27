Nissan is the latest car manufacturer to announced the switch from the CCS1 (Combined Charging System) to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging connector for the United States and Canda markets.

The transformation will begin in 2025 with Ariya and a future model (name and details not disclosed yet).

But before the cars sold in North America by Nissan to feature a native NACS connector, starting 2024, the Japanese models will offer an adapter for the existing cars equipped with CCS1.

“From 2024, Nissan will make available a NACS charging adapter for Ariya models which are currently equipped with the Combined Charging System 1 (CCS1) for DC fast charging. This will enable customers to connect their vehicle’s charging port to NACS plugs at compatible chargers”, said a Nissan official.