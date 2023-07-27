This year, Kia celebrates 30 years since the launch of the first generation Sportage.

The car was sold woldwide, and in all these years managed to clock the 6 million mark. In order to celebrate this important age, Kia has decided to unveil a special edition of the current Sportage generation.

It is called – obviously – Sportage 30th Anniversary, and for now it is available only in South Koreea. According to the manufacturer, this variant will soon be released in other markets too.

The anniversary variant has some special exterior detailis – like glosy black accents for the roof rails, side mirror caps and door garnish -, double glazing for all door windows, and leather upholstery which was embrodied a 30th logo. The upholstery also has a special green color.

For now, the Asian manufacturer did not said which engines can be ordered with this special edition.