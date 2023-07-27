This year, Porsche is celebrating 75 year since the launch of the 358 model. And the German car manufacturer has prepared lots of surprises. One of them was made by Porsche Design department.

The special team has created a new watch to celebrate this moment. Is is called Chronograph 1 – 75 Years Porsche Edition and went on sale on July 15.

The watch is limied to 475 pieces and each one has a price of 11,000 USD.

The Chronograph 1 – 75 Years Porsche Edition uses the Porsche Design Werk 01.140 caliber movement, and the dial includes functions like a running second display at 9 o’clock, a 30-minute counter at 12 o’clock, a 12-hour counter at 6 o’clock, and a day and date window at 3 o’clock. Pretty crowded out there.

The case has the engraving of the production number, and the dial measures 40.80 millimeters.