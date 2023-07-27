Alpine is selling only one vehicle: the A110. I know, the car is available in numerous special editions, but still, it is only one model.

The public seems to enjoy the new strategy of the French manufacturer, and as a result, the factory works at full speed capacity to meet the expectations.

According to Alpine, there is strong demand for the A110. Only in June Alpine saw 593 registrations, and this is a good number for a small manufactuerer.

During the first six months of 2023, the firm delivered a total of 1,863 cars, up by 159 units.

In the near future, Alpine will launch some electric cars, including an SUV, a A110 replacement, and a Renault 5 EV special version.