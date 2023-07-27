We know that Mansory is one of the most spectacular tuning firm. The latest package developed by Mansory is a fit for the Porsche 911 Turbo S.

The car is called P9LM EVO 900, where the 900 has a good meaning.

We can’t comment on the outside, but under the massive body kit there are some interesting bits. Mansory installed a new intercooler, 98 milimeter downpipes, a full exhaust system upgrade and a software to work with it. As a result, the package fitted on the twin-turbo 3.8 liter flat six engine is now able to come with an impressive amount of power.

In total, the P9LM EVO 900 delivers 900 horsepower and 744 pound-feet of torque. According to Mansory, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds, a tenth quicker compared to a stock 911 Turbo S. The top speed is clocked at 211 mph.