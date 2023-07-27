Last month, Porsche unveiled the stunning Mission X concept study. As you already know, the German manufacturer won’t produce this car, but that won’t stop the official to take it on a tour.

If you are living in the US, you’ll be able to see the Porsche Mission X live at this year’s Rennsport Reunion 7.

The event will start on Thursday, September 28, and run through Sunday, October 1, at Raceway Laguna Seca in California.

A four day general admission and paddock ticket to Rennsport Reunion 7 costs $205 (+$12.18 fee). If you are looking for a single-day ticket, you have to know it will cost 100 USD, plus 8,50 fee for Thursday and Friday and $135 (+$9.73 fee) for Saturday and Sunday tickets.