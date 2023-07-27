Tesla Model Y managed to become not only the best sellin electric vehicle in Europe, but also the best selling car in the overall classifications. In the frist half of the year, Model Y was sold in 136,564 units, which corresponds to a growt of 204%.

On the second overall place was Dacia Sandero, with 123,408 units (+27% compared to the first half of 2022). The last spot on the podium was grabbed by Volkswagen T-Roc with 111,692 units (+29%).

In the electric cars segment, the second place was taken by Tesla Model 3 with 42,588 units (+6% compared to first half of 2022), while the third best selling electric car in Europe was Volkswagen ID.4 (41,672 units, +82%).