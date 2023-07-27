After the official unveiling of the new L200 (Triton), the guys from Mitsubishi have decided to come up with the good parts: the L200 rally raid spec.

As you can see, the car uses the Ralliart colors, and, according to the manufacturer, it will compete in the Asia Cross Country Rally championship.

The car uses the standard 2.4 liter diesel engine with 204 horsepower and 470 Nm of torque. The tranmission is a manual with six speed, while the resources are sent to the ground thanks to a Super Select 4WD-II system (with limited-slip differentials on both axles).

The rally raid spec L200 has a special snorkel, new suspensions with twin dampers, 17 inch wheels with Yokohama Geolander tires and lots of carbon fiber elements.

Inside there is place only for two, while the roll cage will protect the crew.

“Triton rally cars have undergone over 2,000 km of endurance testing in Japan and Thailand with no major problems,” said Team Mitsubishi Ralliart team director Hiroshi Masuoka in the rally truck’s announcement.