Nichols Cars has unveiled the N1A, a sports car that pays tirbute to the old McLaren M1A. It was developed by Steve Nichols – founder of Nichols Cars – who was a Formula 1 car designed in the 80s and 90s.

It started to work with McLaren and after the launch of the MP4/3 and MP4/4, he went with Ferrari, Jaguar, Jordan and Sauber. At the end of the 90s, he got back with McLaren.

The new N1A has only 900 kilograms and uses a 7.0 litre V8 engine. It can deliver 650 horsepower and has a six speed manual transmission. The resources are sent to the rear wheels.

The car will be built in only 100 units, and we don’t have an official price. But don’t expect to come cheap.