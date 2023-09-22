Jeep has officially unveiled the EU-spec of the 2024 Wrangler. Just like the US variant, the revised model comes with slightly minor exterior improvements and with technical modifications that are made for a greater access in off-road.

In Europe, customers will get only one powertrain option. According to Jeep, the Old Continent folkes will be able to pick the 4xe variant which is a plug-in hybrid version of the off-roader. It has a petrol engine and an electric motor for a total of 380 horsepower.

But there is a catch. Jeep will continue to sell the 2.0 liter turbocharged petrol variant in some selected markets and in small unit numbers.

As you can see, the diesel is gone from the offer.