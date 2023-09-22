Hyundai has officially published the technical details of the new Kona Electric for the US market. The current generation has a starting price of 35,000 USD and is one of the cheapest electric car on the market, but we expect to see a price bump for the new Kona Electric.

The new Kona Electric comes with an enlarged wheelbase compared to the predecessor. It measures 171.5 inches long (+5.9 inches), 71.9 inches wide (+1 inch), and 62.2 inches tall. The trunk volume has also been raised by 27 liters.

The new model comes with a 64,8 kWh batteru pack which will offer a 260 miled range with one charge. Charging times have improved slightly: from 10 to 80 percent of SoC can be achived in 43 minutes.

The electric motor will deliver the same 204 horsepower amd 188 lb-ft. The standard version also comes with one motor but this time is tonned down to 133 HP and 188 lb-ft.