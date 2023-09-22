Aston Martin DB5 is one of the famous cars ever built. It was made famous not only by James Bond character, but also by other famous names of that era.

Launched in 1963 during the Frankfurt Motor Show, the DB5 was soon a hit. It used a newly developed 4.0 liter straight six engine which was able to push the car up to 150 mph. And this is a massive value for a car launched 60 years ago.

Aston Martin made a total of 887 “saloons” and 123 convertibles, plus 12 coachbuilt shooting brakes. As I previously said, the car was very popular among superstars. Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Mick Jagger or Robert Plant bought one.

In order to celebrate the 60th anniversary, Aston Martin made a photoshoot with an old DB5 and a new DB12, the current succesor of the vintage model. But the star was the DB5. Hit the gallery below to see for yourself.