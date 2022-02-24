The luxury competition is about to get serious in US, where Range Rover rushed to open orders for the new generation of its flagship SUV.

Land Rover has confirmed prices for the advanced Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid model and the exclusive Range Rover SV, while revealing performance figures for the plug-in hybrid electric powertrain.

The P440e Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) offers exceptional efficiency, with a manufacturer estimated EV range of 48 miles.

New Range Rover is also one of the few PHEVs to offer 50kW DC rapid charging capability and can charge up to 80 percent in under an hour, making it one of the fastest charging plug-in hybrids.

Alongside the P440e Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid model, which blends near-silent EV-only driving with effortless performance, New Range Rover is also available with a choice of a mild-hybrid six-cylinder powertrain, plus an all-new Twin Turbo V8. Customers also benefit from the choice of four-, five- and seven-seat interiors across Standard (LWB) and Long Wheelbase (LWB) body designs. A pure-electric Range Rover – the first all-electric Land Rover vehicle – will join the line-up in 2024.

New Range Rover is available in SE, Autobiography and SV models, with an exclusive First Edition available during the first year of production. Both SWB and LWB body designs are available with five seats, while the New Range Rover LWB model offers enhanced comfort for rear-seat occupants.

The Range Rover SV sits at the pinnacle of the Range Rover family and represents an exquisite interpretation of Range Rover luxury and personalization, with exclusive materials, curated design themes and greater scope for personalization than ever from the experts at Special Vehicle Operations. Order books for the 2023 Range Rover SV are now open, priced from $186,850 in the U.S.

New Range Rover SV is available in both Standard and Long Wheelbase body designs, including a five-seat LWB configuration for the first time. The standard engine for the U.S. is the powerful and refined 523 hp V8 Twin Turbo. The new V8 produces 37 lb-ft more torque than the previous 5.0-liter Supercharged V8, propelling New Range Rover SV to an elevated top speed of 162mph