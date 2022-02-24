As we prepare to welcome the first F-150 electric versions on the streets, Ford is celebrating an important milestone for its pick-up truck.

The forties have been good to Ford F-Series. Ford has 45 years as America’s best-selling truck and 40 years as best-selling vehicle, and now, Ford is celebrating production of its 40-millionth F-Series for U.S. customers.

The 2022 F-150 Tremor in Iconic Silver paint just rolled off the line at the Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan. It’s headed to a customer in Texas to get to work, because that’s what Ford trucks do.

Also pictured is a 1950 Ford F-1. Ford began production of first-generation F-Series Trucks 75 years ago, in 1947. The Ford F-1, F-2, F-3 and F-4 went on sale in 1948. First-generation F-Series production spanned from 1948 to 1950.