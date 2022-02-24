Toyota offers some impressive SUV’s in the US. Some of them can be found only there and make Europeans frustrated. One of these cars is the Toyota Sequoia, which is big and has just received a 2022 version.

The three-row SUV is all new from the ground up, and it aims to elevate the full-size segment with luxurious comfort, impressive technology and breath-taking performance from an efficient new hybrid powertrain.

This third-generation Sequoia is completely redesigned and worthy of the “all-new SUV” description. All 2023 Sequoias will feature the powerful twin-turbo V6 hybrid i-FORCE MAX powertrain. First unveiled on Tundra, this exceptional hybrid produces 437 horsepower and 583 lb.-ft. of torque.

i-FORCE MAX isn’t just big on power, as this cleverly engineered powertrain features a unique motor generator within the bell housing between the twin-turbo engine and the 10-speed automatic transmission. This design provides both maximum performance and amazing efficiency, and it is designed and built with heavy-duty performance and demand in mind. Fuel economy estimates are not available at this time, but the i-FORCE MAX’s output it is expected to be extremely competitive at the top of the segment – and a huge improvement over the previous generation.

Sequoia will be offered in 2WD or the available part-time 4WD system on SR5, Limited, Platinum and Capstone grades. TRD Pro will be offered only in 4WD. The part-time 4WD system relies on a transfer case, controlled via a lever on the center console, to select between 2WD, 4WD high or 4WD low.

The all-new SUV is rooted in a modern body-on-frame chassis with a fully boxed frame that shares architecture with the all-new Tundra and all-new global Land Cruiser (which shares its platform with the Lexus LX).

The three-row SUV offers a range of configurations for seating and cargo. Depending upon the grade, second-row passengers get bench seating or captain’s chairs, either of which recline for passenger comfort or fold down/tumble forward if larger cargo space is needed. The third-row passengers benefit from a spacious reclining backseat with available power folding, but the third row also gets one of the most noteworthy new features on Sequoia: the exclusive Sliding Third Row with Adjustable Cargo Shelf System. This segment-first feature allows the third row to slide with 6 inches of adjustment range. The third row can also fold down to complement the different storage positions of the new Adjustable Cargo Shelf System: a removeable shelf that can be set in a variety of storage positions depending upon the situation. The Cargo Shelf System is designed to offer the ultimate flexibility in rear cargo and storage needs.

Since full-size SUVs need to do it all, towing – whether it be a trailer, boat or RV – is high on that list of demands. That’s why the all-new Sequoia offers up to an impressive 9,000-pound maximum towing capacity, a nearly 22% increase over the prior generation.

Drive Mode Select is an all-new feature on Sequoia, offering different driving modes depending upon driver preference, and it includes standard settings Eco, Normal and Sport. With available Load-Leveling Rear Height Control Air Suspension and Adaptive Variable Suspension settings expand to include Comfort, Sport S+ and Custom. Using the SPORT or SPORT S+ settings, for example, the i-FORCE MAX powertrain makes use of the electric motor’s instantaneous responsiveness. While the electric motor does the bulk of the work at lower speeds, once above 18 mph, the gasoline engine assumes primary operation for excellent performance in the mid- and high-speed range. When in TOW/HAUL mode, the i-FORCE MAX system is constantly in tandem operation to provide impressive acceleration and torque for towing needs.