Volkswagen is now ready to expand its electric range on the UK market. The second ID model is the new ID.4, a compact SUV with a comfortable range. Customers in the UK will be able to place their orders for the ID.4 1ST Edition. This highly-advanced, all-electric SUV is priced at £40,800.

Like the ID.3 1ST Edition that went before it there are several features to mark the ID.4 1ST Edition apart from future ID.4 models. These include internal and external ‘1ST’ badging, and a striking interior with Florence Brown highlights. Four metallic exterior paint colours will be available for the 1ST Edition: Glacier White, Blue Dusk, Manganese Grey and Honey Yellow.

The new limited-edition ID. model comes with plenty of standard kit. Externally this includes 20-inch ‘Drammen’ alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, tinted rear windows, and a reversing camera. Inside, drivers will find ArtVelours microfleece seats which – like the steering wheel – are heated, 30-colour ambient lighting, 10-inch infotainment display with Discover Pro navigation system and ID. Light, first seen on the ID.3 – a dynamic LED band the width of the windscreen, which changes its pattern and colour to supplement and support navigation signals, charging status, driver assist technologies or the natural voice control. The model also offers a range of safety features including Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist, and Lane Assist, with parking sensors front and rear.

The ID.4 1ST Edition has an impressive WLTP range of 310 miles from its 77 kWh (net) battery capacity. It also benefits from rapid charging compatibility of up to 125 kW, with the ability to add up to 199 miles of range in just 30 minutes.

With 204 PS of power and 310 Nm of torque instantly available, the rear-wheel drive ID.4 1ST completes the 0 to 62 mph sprint in 8.5 seconds before maximum speed is reached at 99 mph, where permitted. This electric SUV also comes with the Volkswagen brand’s high-voltage battery warranty of eight years or 100,000 miles.

Like the ID.3, the ID.4 is manufactured at the Zwickau facility in Germany, with production of the car being carbon-neutral. In time, five factories on three continents will be producing the new electric SUV. Aside from Zwickau, the Chinese plants of Anting and Foshan will commence production before the end of the year. The production launch in Chattanooga (USA) and at the German plant of Emden are planned for 2022.