Renegade is not the only Jeep model to receive the 80th Anniversary treatment. The Wrangler is also ready to become exclusive for this year.

Jeep Wrangler is also available as an 80th Anniversary special-edition model, featuring Neutral Grey Metallic grille, headlight and fog light bezels and specific 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels with Granite Crystal accents. Full LED high-visibility headlights with auto high beam control, body-colour hardtop and the 80th Anniversary badge on the front wheel arches help to mark out this commemorative special-edition model, along with a commemorative plaque on the rear swing gate.

The interior features black leather seats with tungsten stitching and the 80th Anniversary badge, along with a leather wrapped dashboard featuring contrast stitching and Berber floor mats. Standard technology content includes the Uconnect 8.4 NAV system with 8.4-inch touchscreen, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7-inch TFT display and a 9-speaker Alpine audio system with a 552W subwoofer.

The 80th Anniversary model will also feature Jeep Uconnect Services, the first time this has featured on a Wrangler. Together with the My Uconnect mobile app, Uconnect Services offer additional safety features with SOS call functionality, vehicle finder, at home digital assistant and driver alerts, along with live vehicle information in the app, theft alarm notification and wifi hotspot ensure this is the most connected Wrangler ever.

Standard safety features include blind spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection, rear camera, front and rear parking sensors, Keyless Enter ‘N Go™, forward collision warning, advanced brake assist and adaptive cruise control with stop.

The new Wrangler 80th Anniversary special-edition model will feature a Euro 6D-Final-compliant 4-cylinder 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering 272hp and 400Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Like all variants in the Wrangler line-up, the 80th anniversary edition is Trail Rated – the brand’s guarantee of a model’s superior go-anywhere capability. Featuring the Jeep Command-Trac four-wheel-drive system it uses the Selec-Trac full-time two-speed transfer case to continuously monitor and manage the torque sent to the front and rear wheels to ensure the Wrangler can master even the most challenging off-road tracks.

The Jeep Renegade and Wrangler 80th anniversary special-series will be available to order from Spring 2021, with UK pricing subject to a further announcement.