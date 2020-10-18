Volkswagen wants to attract as much clients as it can for his new ID.3 electric vehicle. So is launching an entry level version, more affordable.

Just four weeks after the first British customers collected their ID.3 1ST Editions, Volkswagen has announced pricing for the seven pre-configured series ID.3 models. The lowest-priced of these net carbon-neutral models, the ID.3 Life, will cost £29,990 including the £3,000 plug-in car grant. Orders for the new models will open next week with first deliveries expected before the end of the month.

Six of these models use the familiar 58 kWh battery (net capacity) and 204 PS motor seen on the 1ST Edition, while the ID.3 Tour also has a 204 PS motor but introduces the largest 77 kWh battery (net capacity) with an increased range of 336 miles (WLTP combined figure). Next year more accessible variants – with lower power outputs and the smallest 45 kWh battery – will go on sale.

The ID.3 Pro Performance (58 kWh battery and 204 PS motor) will be available in six specification levels: Life, Style, Business, Family, Tech and Max. At the top of the range, meanwhile, the four-seater ID.3 Pro S will have the largest battery fitted (77 kWh and 204 PS motor). This will be available only in Tour specification. Each of these trim levels comes with a pre-configured specification, built with a variety of option packages designed to suit different customer needs. This approach also enables the carbon-neutral factory in Zwickau, Germany, to build the cars faster.

All seven ID.3 models will feature LED headlights, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Car2X, Natural Voice Control, parking sensors front and rear, and wheels no smaller than 18 inches in diameter. In addition they all receive navigation with 10-inch touch screen, keyless start, Driver Profile Selection, climate control, interior alarm and the innovative ID.Light function. All ID.3s will also be capable of over-the-air software updates to ensure the vehicles have the latest infotainment and battery software. During Q1 2021 a free software update will enable App Connect in all ID.3 models.

The new specification levels are pre-configured with different option packages: there are five in total with each having an additional ‘Plus’ version. These are identified as Design, Infotainment, Comfort, Assistance and Sport.

The lowest-priced ID.3 Life model costs £29,990 and has two packages included: the Infotainment and Comfort. It features cloth seats with integrated armrests and the interior is available solely in black.

The ID.3 Business benefits from a considerable equipment boost and costs £33,720. It features four packages: Design, Infotainment, Comfort and Assistance.

Next up is the ID.3 Family costing £34,650 , which adds to the Business specification with Design ‘Plus’, Infotainment, Comfort ‘Plus’ and Assistance packages.

The ID.3 Style focuses on aesthetics. Costing £34,180 it has three packages: Design ‘Plus’, Infotainment and Comfort.

The ID.3 Tech majors on the latest advanced technology available for the ID.3 and has the Design ‘Plus’, Infotainment ‘Plus’, Comfort and Assistance ‘Plus’ packages. The ID.3 Tech comes in at £36,190.

As the name suggests, the ID.3 Max is highly specified, demonstrating the long list of luxury equipment available on the ID.3. With ‘Plus’ versions of the Design, Infotainment, Comfort and Assistance packages, it is priced at £38,220. It also introduces the Sport package with progressive steering and sports suspension.

Finally the ID.3 Tour, based on the Pro S with the 77 kWh battery for a range of almost 340 miles, costs £39,290 and carries the Design package and three ‘Plus’ packages: Infotainment, Comfort and Assistance.