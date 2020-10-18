Bentley is expanding the range of its new Flying Spur model, the most recent limousine launched by the Crewe manufacturer. To be more appealing for taxation and not only, the Bentley Flying Spur is now available with Bentley’s renowned and highly successful V8 powertrain, as an alternative to the iconic W12.

Research from the last ten years shows a significant shift in the usage of the Flying Spur from chauffeur-driven owners to customers driving themselves with passengers accompanying them. Global research (including two customer clinics in America and China) also demonstrated that over 40 per cent of customers travel with rear seat passengers at least once a week. This data has been used to develop the latest iteration of the new four door grand tourer, focusing on the driver experience whilst retaining a cabin space that combines exquisite luxury with integrated latest-generation technology.

The Flying Spur V8 offers a more driver-centric experience via increased agility and a more characterful engine note, whilst benefiting from increased range between fuel stops and a reduction in CO2 emissions.

At the heart of the vehicle is Bentley’s 4.0-litre, twin turbocharged V8 engine, that produces a peak power of 550PS (542bhp, 404kW) and uses twin-scroll turbos to reach its maximum torque of 770Nm at just under 2000 rpm.

To maximise fuel economy, the V8 can shut down four of its eight cylinders under light-load conditions, when torque demand is below 235 Nm and engine speed is below 3000 rpm. The chang e is imperceptible to the occupants – with deactivation times of around 20 milliseconds (a tenth of the time it takes to blink).

The Flying Spur V8 is 100 kg lighter than the W12 version, making the vehicle feel more agile and responsive with a distinctive personality of its own. The new model includes the latest powertrain and chassis advancements; Adaptive Air Suspension, Torque Vectoring by Brake, Drive Dynamics Control, and Electric Steering, all of which are standard features. Furthermore, customers can add Bentley’s pioneering 48V electric active anti-roll technology (Bentley Dynamic Ride), and Electronic All-Wheel Steering for even greater agility.