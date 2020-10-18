After we saw the first Octavia PHEV and the new Golf GTI with also a PHEV system, now its time for Seat to show us its first PHEV model: the Leon. The Leon e-HYBRID is now available to order, priced from £30,970.

The e-HYBRID drivetrain combines a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine with an electric motor and six-speed DSG transmission, resulting in a total power output of 204PS and a 0-62mph time of 7.5 seconds.

Power is supplied to the electric motor via a 13kWh lithium-ion battery back which is recharged via a 3.6kW AC inlet. This enables Leon e-HYBRID to be fully charged from 0 per cent in less than 4 hours.

The Leon e-HYBRID has an electric-only range of 36 miles, enabling it to be driven with zero tailpipe emissions, ideal for urban environments with strict air quality regulations and business users thanks for its benefit-in-kind rating of just 10 per cent.

The Leon PHEV drivetrain is available in FR, FR Sport, Xcellence, Xcellence Lux and First Edition trims.

Also new to the Leon line-up is the mild-hybrid 1.0-litre eTSI engine. This drivetrain offers 110PS and is available exclusively with a DSG gearbox across all trim levels, with prices starting from £22,720 and making it the best value DSG-equipped Leon on offer.

The 1.0 eTSI uses a 48V starter-generator and lithium-ion battery to enable the car to coast with the engine switched off, recuperate energy under deceleration and provide electrical torque assistance during acceleration.

Both Leon e-HYBRID and the 1.0 eTSI drivetrains meet the latest RDE2 emissions requirements and emit less than 60mg/km of NOx.

While the Leon SE 1.0-litre eTSI DSG benefits from a P11D value of just £22,500 it is anticipated that this drivetrain in SE Dynamic trim will prove the most popular with fleets, balancing value for money with impressive technology. The trim level adds SEAT Digital Cockpit with Navi, a 10-inch infotainment screen, 17-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear side windows and Park Assist over and above the already generously equipped SE while still retaining a low P11D value of £23,600.

The all-new Leon is designed, developed and built at SEAT’s facilities in Martorell, Barcelona.