Even though China just recovered after the Coronavirus epidemic, Polestar decided to start production of its newest model there.

Production of Polestar 2 has officially begun in Luqiao, China. For initial delivery into Europe, followed by China and North America, the new electric performance fastback is the first electric vehicle to be produced by the facility.

Owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding and operated by Volvo Cars, the Luqiao plant is an example of how Polestar leverages the expertise of its parent companies. “Being able to produce in Luqiao means we are able to bring Polestar 2 to market with high build and quality standards right from the beginning,” continues Thomas Ingenlath.

Revealed in February 2019, Polestar 2 is available in ten global markets contained in Europe, China and North America. Initially available to reserve with a refundable deposit, final order books in each launch market are now being opened sequentially.

The fully electric performance fastback is available for the first year of production with 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm, all-wheel drive and a 78 kWh battery pack which enables a range of 470 km (WLTP). Polestar 2 is also the world’s first car to feature a built-in infotainment system powered by Android, featuring Google Maps, Google Assistant and the Google Play Store.

Deliveries to customers are due to begin in the summer of 2020 on a market-by-market basis, starting in Europe and followed by China and North America.