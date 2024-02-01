The Polestar 4 coupe-like mid-size crossover SUV is now officially on sale in Europe and Australia, with deliveries starting in August. The United States, Canada, and Mexico will have to wait until the middle of 2024 to get the battery-powered crossover.

The Polestar 4 is a major event for the brand because it’s the company’s first model that fits in the very popular mid-size SUV segment that includes the Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Ioniq 5. In Europe, the Polestar 4 starts at 63,200 euros, or around $68,500 at today’s exchange rate, making it more costly than the more affordable Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Tesla Model Y. In Australia, the Polestar 4 starts at AU$81,500.

The Polestar 4 is the carmaker’s fastest production car to date, with two engine options. The Polestar 4 is available with a 100-kilowatt-hour long-range battery pack and a single- or dual-motor powertrain option. The single-motor produces 200 kilowatts (272 horsepower) to the rear wheels and has a maximum driving range of 379 miles (610 kilometers), while the dual-motor has double the power with a range of 360 miles (580 kilometers).

Both variants support up to 200 kW of DC and 22 kW of AC charging. They also have a standard heat pump and bidirectional charging hardware with vehicle-to-load (V2L) support, allowing other devices to draw power from the 4.

The Polestar 4’s dual-motor model has semi-active suspension. Depending on the design, the wheels range from 20 to 22 inches in diameter. The crossover coupe also has a 15.4-inch infotainment system in landscape orientation, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, Google built-in, and a digital rear-view mirror. It also features a 14.7-inch head-up display, wireless smartphone connectivity, over-the-air (OTA) software updates, and an optional 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

The optional Pilot Pack includes Pilot Assist with expanded functionality. The optional Pro Pack includes 21-inch wheels and subtle design details. The Performance Pack includes 22-inch wheels, four-piston Brembo brakes, a re-tuned chassis, and cosmetic gold details.