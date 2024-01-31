The Mansory Gronos 6×6 is a raised six-wheeler pickup modification based on the second-generation G-Wagon. It has impressive off-road capabilities and power.

The Gronos 6×6 is an expanded version of last year’s Gronos 4×4 model, with an extra set of wheels and a pickup bed. Mansory has extended the frame, which is now 1,375 mm (54.1 inches) longer. Mansory has given this off-roader its most eye-catching bodykit, with carbon fiber extensions on the broad fenders, new bumpers, a redesigned grille, a muscular hood, and a roof rack.

This Mercedes-AMG G 63 6×6 is equipped with 10×22-inch wheels wrapped in 325/55-22 rubber. Mansory suggests the larger off-road tires that come with the 9×20-inch alloy wheels. The Gronos 6×6 is 250 mm (9.8 inches) taller and wider, and 1,375 mm (54.1 inches) longer than stock.

The inside is totally modifiable to each owner’s desires. The shown specimen is covered in mint leather with white piping and adorned with several Mansory insignias. Highlights include aluminum pedals, a new sports steering wheel, quilted leather floor mats, a starlight headliner with over 3,000 LEDs, and individualized carbon fiber pieces.

AMG’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 from the donor G63 now produces 900 PS and 1,200 Nm of torque. That is 315 PS and 350 Nm of torque more than the stock Mercedes-AMG G 63. This increase was made possible with a new intercooler, a new turbocharger with greater boost pressure, a sports air filter and exhaust system, a pair of high-pressure fuel pumps, and transmission modifications.

The inside, like other Mansory conversions, may be customized with colors, stitching, leather, and carbon design options. The Mansory Gronos 6×6 is limited to 10 units. Mansory has not revealed the pricing information, but with these modifications, it costs a small fortune.