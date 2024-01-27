One Toyota model that is sometimes overlooked is the Mirai. Toyota has given the hydrogen-powered Mirai a few updates for 2024. The 2024 sedan arrives with few material changes but a carryover package of benefits and a somewhat higher price.

Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 3.0 will be standard on the fuel-cell electric car in 2024, which includes driver assistance systems including automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, lane-tracing assist, road sign assist, and pre-collision emergency braking with pedestrian recognition. TSS 3.0 introduces a feature called Proactive Driving Assist, which aids in the avoidance of road hazards. TSS 3.0 also includes over-the-air upgrades.

In 2024, Toyota will introduce the new Beyond Zero badges. The Toyota Mirai has a new fuel-cell electric vehicle (“FCEV”) badge. Along with the new badging, the Mirai is also available in a new color, Elemental Silver.

Toyota provides $15,000 in hydrogen for customers who choose the Mirai as their fuel cell vehicle and California’s coveted High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) sticker. The XLE model gets an EPA-estimated 402 miles per full tank, while the luxury-oriented Limited gets an estimated 357 miles. The XLE price climbs marginally to $51,215; the Limited comes in at $68,180.

The Mirai had its highest sales year in 2023, but Toyota only sold 2737 units of its fuel-cell vehicle. The Mirai and the Hyundai Nexo are the only two fuel-cell vehicles now for sale in the United States, and both are only available in California. However, the Mirai will soon face fresh competition, as Honda plans to debut a hydrogen-powered version of its famous CR-V SUV this year.