Polestar cars are getting the newest innovations with Google built-in, including new capabilities in Polestar 2. They are on display at Google’s Android exhibit at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, in the Polestar 3.

“Since launching Polestar 2 over three years ago, we have seen the Android Automotive OS ecosystem expand with a long list of new apps and functionalities being introduced,” says Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. “Our strong relationship continues to deliver new features for Polestar owners, and they will enrich Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 this year as well.”

Polestar was an early adopter of in-car browsing, releasing the Vivaldi browser for Polestar 2 in 2021. The Chrome browser is now being rolled out in beta for Polestar 2, providing drivers with a familiar and easy-to-use surfing experience when parked.

Google is developing a new feature that will allow users to plan trips on Google Maps on their Android or iOS smartphone and then communicate the planned route to Google Maps incorporated into their Polestar 2. The functionality will be rolled out immediately.

The Swedish electric carmaker is developing a lineup of five performance EVs by 2026. Polestar 2, an electric performance fastback, debuted in 2019. Polestar 3, an electric-powered SUV, and Polestar 4, the SUV coupe transformed, by 2024. Polestar 5, an electric four-door GT, and Polestar 6, an electric roadster, will be available in the future