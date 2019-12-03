Polestar is not just a dream. It is becoming reality and the most recent action in China proves the Swedish new brand is ready for business.

Polestar highlights its transition from brand idea to operational OEM with tooling trial production of Polestar 2 on schedule in the Luqiao factory in China, in preparation for customer deliveries in 2020.

This second prototype phase is designed to prove vehicle integrity and process quality to ensure customer vehicles delivered in 2020 match Polestar’s exacting standards.

Also in China, Polestar 1 customer cars are rolling off the production line at the Chengdu facility which was inaugurated in August 2019. Designed by internationally renowned architecture and design company, Snøhetta, the facility continues to develop.

In line with the brand’s digital-first retail model, orders for Polestar 1 and reservations for Polestar 2 are being taken at Polestar.com. Prospective Polestar 2 buyers can reserve their place in the queue and guarantee 2020 delivery with a fully refundable deposit.