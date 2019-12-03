Citroen wants to bring the current generation C3 Aicross in the spotlight with a new special edition, offered two years after the official debut of the model. C3 Aircross Compact SUV has established a strong position in the B-SUV segment, bringing a distinctive, comfortable and practical offering to the sector.

Available from February 2020, Citroën introduces the new C3 Aircross Compact SUV ‘C-Series’ special edition. Designed to incorporate unique styling details, both inside and out, the ‘C-Series’ also features enhanced levels of standard equipment over and above the ‘Feel’ trim level on which it is based.

Exterior styling enhancements to the ‘C-Series’ special edition include a unique ‘Regal Red’ Colour Pack – complete with coloured headlamp surrounds and matching door mirrors – complemented by a bi-tone black roof and 16-inch ‘Matrix’ gloss black alloy wheels. To complete the look, 3D ‘C-Series’ badging adorns the front doors.

The exterior body colours are both pure and elegant, pairing beautifully with the ‘Regal Red’ Colour Pack. The available body colours are Natural White, Perla Nera Black (M), Cumulus Grey (M) and Platinum Grey (M), creating four harmonious, original and differentiated new combinations for an SUV with distinctive style.

Inside, the warm and bright ambience of C3 Aircross Compact SUV is enhanced with a dashboard insert made from soft-touch material and Satin Chrome air-vent surrounds, striking a pure and stylish tone. The comfortable, broad and welcoming seats are embellished with white topstitching and a horizontal ‘Regal Red’ contrasting stripe on the upper part of the seatbacks – echoing the touches of colour outside. The ‘C-Series’ logo on the seats reminds passengers of the exclusive nature of the special edition, whilst the special black front and rear protective mats – with red topstitching – and a unique door-sill trim, constitute the finishing touches.

C3 Aircross Compact SUV ‘C-Series’ 1.2L PureTech 110 Stop & Start 6-speed manual is available to order now, from only £19,550 MRRP OTR, with first customer deliveries expected from late February 2020.