To properly mark the 80 years anniversary, Jeep is launching a special edition for the current Renegade. The exterior of the new Jeep Renegade 80th Anniversary features low gloss Granite Crystal accents on the vehicle’s iconic seven-slot front grille, 18-inch alloy wheels and an exclusive 80th Anniversary commemorative badge. Privacy glass and the full LED pack with LED daytime running lights, headlights, fog lights and taillights complete look of this new special edition model.

Inside the cabin are black leather seats with tungsten stitching and 80th Anniversary tag. Black headlining and 80th Anniversary floor mats with commemorative badging enhance the dark, all-black environment.

Building on the Limited trim, a host of user-friendly technology is included as standard, with the Uconnect infotainment system with 8.4-inch touchscreen, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, DAB radio with GPS navigation and Uconnect services. Unique to the 80th Anniversary trim is a new infotainment splash screen featuring a Since 1941 theme. Advanced safety and security features are standard, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Intelligent Speed Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition, front and rear parking sensors and Drowsy Driver Detection.

The 80th anniversary Renegade features a choice of two Euro 6D Final compliant petrol engines – a 3-cylinder 1.0-litre turbo engine producing 120hp and 190Nm of torque, combined with a six-speed manual transmission, and a 4-cylinder 1.3-litre turbo engine delivering 150hp and 270Nm of torque, paired with a Dual Dry Clutch Transmission (DDCT) – both fitted with front-wheel drive.