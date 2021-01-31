After we saw the new Citroen e-Berlingo launched, the other part of the PSA group announces its premiere. The new e-Partner joins the existing zero emissions PEUGEOT e-Expert van. With a 100% electric range of up to 171 miles / 275km (WLTP), the PEUGEOT e-Partner continues PEUGEOT’s commitment to provide a fully electrified range by 2023, and completes its aim of offering a full range of electric vans by the end of this year.

The PEUGEOT Partner range has been hugely successful since its launch in 1996, with more than 2,000,000 units sold across 100 countries.

The new PEUGEOT e-Partner, adorned with a distinctive “e-Partner” monogram at the rear, marks an exciting evolution for the successful model. Based on the EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform) multi-energy modular platform, the PEUGEOT e-Partner features a 50kWh lithium-ion battery connected to a 100kW (136hp) electric motor.

The new PEUGEOT e-Partner is capable of maximum speeds of up to 80 mph / 129km/h and achieves 0-60 mph in 11.2s with a maximum torque of 260 Nm. It can also reach up to 171 miles / 275km from a single charge under WLTP testing.

The new PEUGEOT e-Partner is available with two types of on-board chargers, a 7.4 kW single-phase charger as standard and an optional 11 kW three-phase charger. The e-Partner can achieve full power in as little as five hours through an 11 kW Wall Box, or an 80% charge in just 30 minutes via a 100kW DC rapid charger.

Inside, the new PEUGEOT e-Partner has a maximum load capacity of up to 4.4m3, resulting in no compromise over diesel variants thanks to a clever design that sees the 50kWh battery located underneath the floor. It also features a maximum payload of up to 800kg, and towing capacity up to 750kg. Two wheelbase versions are available, with a ‘Standard’ variant at 4.40m and ‘Long’ with 4.75m.

The Multi-flex modular folding 3-seater bench also allows drivers to increase storage capacity, with load space increasing up to 500 litres inside the cabin, via storage space under the centre seat cushion and a load through bulkhead.

The award-winning PEUGEOT i-Cockpit makes life easier for the driver, with functions including “e-Toggle” gearbox control perfectly within reach. The toggle allows drivers to switch between Park, Reverse, Neutral, Drive and the two regenerative Brake functions. There is also a separate switch for the three driving modes and a storage space to charge smartphones.

The new PEUGEOT e-Partner is ideal for urban and city driving, thanks to the compact steering wheel that forms part of the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit system, an agile turning circle of 10.8m for Standard variants and a height of less than 1.90m.

For enhanced pedestrian safety, when travelling at speeds of up to 18mph, an audible signal can be heard to indicate the presence of the vehicle in forward and reverse gear. All versions of the new PEUGEOT e-Partner are equipped with an electric parking brake.