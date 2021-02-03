Honda is working on a new generation HR-V / Vezel model. According to the Japanese car manufacturer, the unveiling of the new model will took place on February 18.

Until than, Honda officials have published some teaser pictures with the interior of the car. We can see a glimpse of the HR-V infotainment system, which will come in the familiar form as floating unit. There will also be tactile knobs for HVAC and volume control, and we can also see a door panel-mounted twitter.

We also know that the new generation Honda HR-V will come in hybrid form. Honda uses the advanced two-motor e:HEV powertrain technology. According to Honda, the hybrid powertrian will be standard.

As you may have recalled, the e:HEV powertrain has two electric motors, one which is used to power the wheels and the other which act as a generator. Also, the car will have a petrol engine which wil produce energy for the electric motor, or will power the wheels in some certain situations.