The new Cupra Formentor is one of the most advanced vehicles in the Volkswagen group and the most advanced vehicle when it comes to Seat brand.

The new Formentor could help prevent dangerous ‘car dooring’ incidents with its Exit Warning technology.

The feature provides additional assistance when exiting a stationary vehicle to protect other road users by reducing the chances of the driver or passengers opening a door in front of passing traffic.

Delivering an audible warning if a cyclist, pedestrian or vehicle is coming, the technology is a first on a CUPRA model.

With over 17,550 cyclists injured on the roads in 2018, many of which are ‘car dooring’ incidents, the technology could help reduce the injuries and deaths on Britain’s roads.

As the first model developed exclusively by the brand, the CUPRA Formentor SUV is set to arrive on UK roads in January 2021.

Police statistics compiled and published by the Department for Transport (DfT) show that 99 cyclists died on Britain’s roads in 2018; 3,707 were seriously and 13,744 slightly injured. In 2019, the number of cyclists killed rose to 100.

A rear-facing camera to detect passing traffic gives off an audible warning so the driver and passengers do not open the door. Alongside the ‘Dutch Reach’, a technique which requires occupants to reach across with the hand furthest from the door, technology can combine with new behaviours to reduce accidents.