Mazda wants to increase the interest on its already old CX-5 SUV with the introduction of some new updates. The 2021 Mazda CX-5 sees the introduction of Mazda’s flagship 2.5-litre 194ps Skyactiv-G petrol engine to the UK CX-5 range for the first time, while powered by the 2.0-litre 165ps Skyactiv-G engine, the new CX-5 Kuro special edition model joins the line-up.

Other highlights of the 2021 Mazda CX-5 include an upgraded infotainment system across the whole range and the introduction of Connected Services. All models in the range feature a new larger, faster and clearer 10.25-inch centre display screen, more intuitive Mazda Connect Commander operation and an expanded range of Connected Services operable by the latest MyMazda App. Convenience and peace-of-mind connectivity features include remote door locking, a vehicle finder, the remote pre-programming of multiple navigation destinations, service booking request and security alert.

The 18-model 2021 Mazda CX-5 range offers a broad choice of petrol and diesel engines with options for both manual and automatic transmission, plus with a line-up that includes both Mazda’s i-Activ AWD system or front-wheel drive there’s plenty of drivetrain choice. Matched exclusively to front-wheel drive, the 165ps 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G engine is a mainstay of the range and available in all trim levels – SE-L, Sport and GT Sport – with a choice of manual or automatic transmission in each trim. Depending on trim level, the 2021 model year versions of the 165ps Skyactiv-G CX-5 emit 7-9g/km less CO2 alongside corresponding improvements in WLTP economy.

Having made its UK debut in the Mazda6 last year, the 194ps 2.5-litre Skyactiv-G engine joins the CX-5 range exclusively in GT Sport trim paired to an automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. Thanks to cylinder deactivation, this 194ps direct-injection four-cylinder engine seamlessly switches between four and two-cylinder operation to improve real-world fuel economy at no cost to performance.

The popular 150ps Skyactiv-D diesel engine is offered with front-wheel drive in SE-L and Sport tri m with a choice of gearbox, while the more powerful 184ps engine is offered in Sport and GT Sport trim. With the 2021 model year introduction of the 184ps 2WD Sport model, Mazda’s higher output diesel can now be matched to front-wheel drive or all-wheel-drive. At the top of the range, GT Sport cars are exclusively all-wheel drive. All diesel 2021 Mazda CX-5s are updated for RDE2 compliance and will arrive in the UK this April.

Across all engines the 2021 Mazda CX-5 benefits from optimised throttle pedal calibration for better response and control with improved engine response to throttle inputs, while the responsiveness of the six-speed automatic transmission has also been improved.

The 2021 Mazda CX-5 is available to order now for click and collect, and will be joined in Mazda’s SUV line-up by the new Mazda MX-30 in March. Mazda’s first battery-electric vehicle will sit alongside the Mazda CX-5 and the Mazda M Hybrid mild-hybrid equipped Mazda CX-30 to create an SUV range that offers customers a wide choice depending on their motoring needs.