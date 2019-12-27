This year we had the fantastic movie Ford vs Ferrari. And there are more good news, as Ford is launching some special cars to honour Ken Miles lap records at Le Mans.

Miles made Shelby GT350 an instant legend when he drove it to victory at Green Valley Raceway in Texas on Feb. 14, 1965. Since then, the Shelby GT350 has been a Mustang icon.

For 2020, Ford is producing a limited run of Heritage Edition fastbacks finished in classic Wimbledon White with Guardsman Blue side and over-the-top race stripes in a nod to the 1965 GT350 competition model developed by Carroll Shelby. The United States has sported blue and white as its assigned international racing colors since the 1950s. Additional Heritage Edition cues include front and rear exterior badges finished in Guardsman Blue and a unique dash badge inside. GT350R models will feature all-black seats with red accent stitching.

The throwback Heritage Edition Package comes a year after Shelby GT350 received a host of upgrades. These include revised front chassis geometry for improved steering feel, plus revised antilock braking and MagneRide™ tuning for optimized aerodynamic components resulting in improved ride, stability and handling for both road and track. Shelby GT350R gets a redesigned high-trail steering knuckle leveraged from the all-new Shelby GT500 for 2020. It also features a new steering rack and recalibrated electric power steering control.

The 2020 Mustang Shelby GT350 has a starting price of $60,440; GT350R has a starting price of $73,435. The Heritage Edition Package is available for $1,965. Dealers are taking orders for Heritage Edition Package vehicles now, with cars slated to ship this spring. Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R are proudly built with foreign and domestic parts at Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Flat Rock, Michigan.