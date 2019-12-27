Lincoln is constantly improving its cars to offer clients a better experience and helpful innovations. The all-new Lincoln Aviator is now equipped with intuitive technology like heated VisioBlade wipers.

The available VisioBlade washer and wiper system has a multitude of features intended to restrain Mother Nature and keep windshields clear of dirt, grime and icy buildup. Unlike traditional systems that dispense wiper fluid through nozzles in front of the windshield, it dispenses wiper fluid through integrated nozzles in the blades themselves.

It’s an option that could come in handy soon. Weather forecasts are predicting challenging conditions throughout the entire country this winter. The Northeast is projected to see snowstorms and ice storms, with above-normal snowfall predicted from New York City to Boston. The North Central plains and the Midwest, meanwhile, could be dealing with another polar vortex combined with above-normal snowfall.

This solution improves the distribution of the spray as the wipers move, which cleans the windshield more efficiently, said Geoffrey Johnson, Lincoln body core engineer.

A heating element integrated into the assembly keeps the wiper blades warm and prevents icy buildup, both on the blades and the windshield. Internal tests show the blades can heat from subfreezing temperatures to 86 degrees Fahrenheit in four minutes; a traditional defroster alone can take up to 15 minutes to clear an ice-caked windshield. The flat-blade shape also assists in keeping the blade pressed against the glass, enhancing wiping and washing performance at highway speeds.