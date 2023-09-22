Ford has officially unveiled the 2025 Ranger plug-in hybrid. It is the first Ranger with this kind of setup and will go into production late next year. The first deliveries are expected in 2025.

The model comes with a 2.3 liter petrol unit and an electric motor which is backed up by a small battery pack. For now we don’t have the output figures but according to Ford, the Ranger PHEV more torque than any other production Ranger in history.

Also, Ford sais that on electricity alone, the Ranger PHEV will be able to travel up to 28 miles on a single charge. The estimated braked towing capability is 7,716 pounds, which matches the rest of the Ranger’s range.

The charging port is mounted on the rear fender and we don’t have any details about the charging power.

As you would expect, more technical details will be released closer to market debut.