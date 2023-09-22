Porsche has published some pictures with the test prototypes of the upcoming Panamera. The new generation of the model will be launched on November 24 but until than it is time to find some details about it.

In the same press release published toghether with the pictures, Porsche notes that the 2024 Panamera is undergoing final testing after previous evaluations in the United States, Scandinavia, South Africa, Asia, and Spain.

The car will be available with no fewer than four plug-in hybrid powertrains, and Porsche intends to sell the car in some markets aloomost exclusively with an electrified system.

The new PHEV versions of Panamera will feature a new eight speed automatic transmission and the e-motor will drain the energy from a 25,9 kWh battery pack.

There are also new air suspensions available on the new Panamera.

The debut of the 2024 Porsche Panamera will take place in the UAE.