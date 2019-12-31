As the end of 2019 approaches, it is time for some statistics. This year, the UK’s most popular new car is a black Volkswagen Golf, according to a study of the nation’s tastes, including analysis of over 38 million new car ad views online.

The research published in the UK’s Most Popular Cars 2019 report, commissioned by Auto Trader, the UK’s largest digital marketplace for new and used cars, combines a survey of 2,000 UK drivers with search data from ad views on Auto Trader’s website and app to reveal the most popular makes, models and features on the new car market.

According to the report, the Volkswagen Golf is the UK’s most popular model of new car, ahead of traditional top sellers the Ford Fiesta and Focus. This is the second year in a row that the Golf has taken the top spot, showing its appeal to a broad range of car buyers.

The complete list of the top 10 Most Popular Cars of 2019 is:

1 .Volkswagen Golf 1,307,303

2. Ford Focus 846,212

3. Ford Fiesta 721,306

4. Land Rover Range Rover 617,085

5. Land Rover Range Rover Sport 591,323

6. BMW 3 Series 562,623

7. Mercedes-Benz A Class 541,700

8. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 525,550

9. Volkswagen Polo 463,548

10. Mercedes-Benz C Class 460,924

Audi is named as this year’s most desirable overall new car brand with a total of 4,814,795 ad views since January 2019, overtaking BMW by almost 800,000 views and continuing the tight contest between the German brands.

The data also shows that interest in new electric cars is starting to overtake that for petrol hybrids. The electric Audi E-Tron is revealed as the UK’s most popular eco car, aligning with changing attitudes towards going green, as the government offers subsidies and manufacturers continue to improve range and battery costs of their greener models.

Top of the shopping list for new car features are air conditioning and climate control (52% said this was important when selecting a new car), electric windows (49%) and a spacious boot (41%).

Amongst the least popular features are a panoramic sun-roof (9%), heated steering wheels (8%) and Apple CarPlay or Android Auto (7%).

The report also reveals that Black is the UK’s most popular colour preference for a new car (21%), followed by Blue (19%) and Silver (16%).