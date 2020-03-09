Mansory continuing to release custom builds intended for the cancelled 2020 Geneva Motor Show. Over the last week, we have seen the Audi RS6 Avant, the Lamborghini Venatus, Bentley Flying Spur and Continental GT. Now adding to their Mercedes-AMG G63 Star Trooper Pickup released last week a armored conversion of the Mercedes-AMG G63.

This is the German tuners first bulletproof build project with hidden special protection capabilities. Based on the latest Mercedes-Benz G-Class, it offers VPAM4 or VPAM7 protection, which provides light armoring for personal safety.

Mansory covered the interior with their trademark leather in a light tan and brown color combination.

Mansory’s armored G63 package includes a wide body kit and a body finished in visible carbon fibre. Additional exterior upgrades include a bull bar, LED bar, red-and-blue emergency lights, and custom bumpers.

Customers can choose power upgrades that boost the G63’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 to 700 horsepower or 800 horsepower.