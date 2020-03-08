Mansory is among the group of tuners negatively impacted by the cancellation of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. The German tuner typically provides Geneva with several builds like the Bentley Continental GT V8 Cabriolet which Mansory unveiled last week and is now unveiling a modified Flying Spur W12.

The car launched only weeks ago in Europe and Mansory is already providing their take on the Bentley Flying Spur. Similar to many Mansory builds, this Flying Spur has a more reserved body kit, grille and air intakes in black paint scheme. While mostly black, there are subtle hints of red on the wheels, bumpers, and bonnet. In addition to the massive 22-inch wheels, you will find a larger bumper, lip spoiler, and new tailpipes.

While the Bentley Flying Spur is one of the nicest interiors, Mansory adds more embossed leather and carbon fibre throughout including the steering wheel and across the dashboard.

Under the hood, the modified 6.0-liter Twin-turbo W12 engine now produces 710 horsepower (up from 626 hp) and 1,000 Nm (up from 900 Nm). The additional power takes 0-60 sprint times from 3.8 seconds to 3.6 seconds.

This is one of the better-looking builds we have seen from Mansory.