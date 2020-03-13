Mansory continues to release projects online for the cancelled 2020 Geneva Motor Show. In addition to the Lamborghini Venatus released last week, the German tuner now provides their take on the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. The car marks the start of several special editions celebrating the tuners 30th anniversary.

This Lamborghini Aventador, named Cabrera after the Spanish bull breed, is limited to three vehicles worldwide. The Cabrera is “reminiscent of a fighting bull in attack posture”, says Mansory. Take a look at the upgraded carbon fibre body kit, which provides 4 centimeters (1.57 inches) width, and you will see why.

Mansory developed new LED headlights and air inlets in the new custom front bumper improving air flow and downforce. In the back there is a large rear spoiler, new double diffuser, and carbon bonnet over the engine. Mansory’s forged wheels measuring 20 inches (in front) and 21 inches (in back) with Pirelli P Zero tires 255/30ZR20 and 355/25ZR21.

On the outside, the Vento Verde green paint scheme corresponds with the interior Alcantara and leather.

Masory boosted the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine to 799 horsepower (810 PS) up from 759 HP and 780 Nm (575 lb-ft) up from 531 lb-ft of torque. The improvement resulting in 0 to 62 mph sprint of 2.6 seconds (0.2 second quicker) and top speed of 221 mph (up from 217 mph) over the stock Aventador SVJ.