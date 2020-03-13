Mansory, celebrating its 30th anniversary, prepared eleven custom vehicles for the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. The event was cancelled due to Coronavirus concerns so the tuner released their custom builds individually online. Rounding out their virtual show car collection is the Mansory Xerocole based on the 2020 Can-Am Maverick X3.

The German tuner has produced custom jet-ski, bike, and luxury golf carts, but this is Mansory’s first side-by-side performance utility vehicle we seen.

Outside, Mansory replaced most of the body components with carbon fiber, extended the roof forward and added two headlights. The Orange Desert Sunset color scheme carries over to the leather on the inside with orange accents on the gearshifter, steering wheel, and black seats.

The Can-Am Maverick X3 has won the world’s toughest race Dakar Rally three years in a row and Mansory further boosted its performance. The Rotax ACE 900cc turbocharged triple-cylinder gasoline engine has been upgraded with modified engine management producing 225 horsepower (up from 195 hp).

These tuner modifications costs are in addition to the $29,599 top-of-range Can-Am Maverick X3 price tag.