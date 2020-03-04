Continuing our coverage of Mansory’s latest virtual car show since this year’s Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) was cancelled due to concern surrounding COVID-19 outbreak with this Audi RS6 from the tuner. The German tuner said is “expands its portfolio with the Audi brand and presents its first work based on the Audi RS6 Avant”.

Mansory has added a complete carbon fibre wide body kit on the new Audi RS6, comprised of a new side skirts, front spoiler, rear apron and diffuser, two spoilers on the rear hatch, and a new bonnet. The RS6 standard dual oval tips replaced with larger quad exhaust tips. Orange contrasting accent strips on the hood and 22-inch forged lightweight wheels translate inside to the floor mats, door armrests, dashboard, and seatbelts.

Under the hood, the tuned twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine produces 720 horsepower (up from 591 hp) and 738 pound-feet (up from 590 lb-ft) lowering the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint time from 3.6 seconds to 3.2 seconds.