Mansory continuing to release luxury creations intended for the cancelled Geneva Motor Show.  The tuners latest project based on the Mercedes-AMG G63.

The German tuner built and designed, with the help of German fashion designer Philipp Plein, a two-door Mercedes-Benz G-Class with a short wheelbase dubbed “Starship Trooper Pickup”.  This based on either current model 4-door version with a shorter wheelbase or previous 2-door model version.

The rear section of the passenger area has converted into a small pickup bed.  Additional updates include matte black and grey camouflage design, red LEDs, 24-inch alloys, side exhausts, new front and rear facias, and retractable side steps.

Inside, the Star Trooper Pickup Edition has red accents, red star headliner, and camo leather trim.

Engine modifications include tuned ECU and high-performance exhaust.  The updated 4.0L twin-turbo AMG V8 power lifted to 838 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque that can accelerate to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.5 seconds.

Limited to 7 conversion worldwide.

Source: Mansory