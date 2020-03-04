We are continuing to cover Mansory’s latest “concepts” since this year Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) was cancelled due to concern surrounding COVID-19 outbreak with the German tuner’s latest take on the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The Mansory Coastline is in a matte two-tone paint in Ocean Blue and Secret Silver with new aluminum 24-inch wheels; an aggressive body kit that includes a new rocker panels, wheel arches, front bumper, and winglet on the rear liftgate. In the front, a new carbon fiber lightweight bonnet and redesigned front apron with large air intakes.

The interior lined in turquoise leather and the color carries to the floor mats, the starry sky headliner, and a custom Mansory child’s car seat.

The twin-turbo V12 gets a power lift, making 610 horsepower (up from 517 hp) and 700 lb-ft of torque (up from 626) through new engine management system and sport exhaust.

Limited to 8 conversions worldwide.